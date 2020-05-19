U.S. CDC reports 1,504,830 coronavirus cases, 90,340 deaths



Source: www.cdc.gov



The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reported 1,504,830 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 24,481 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 933 to 90,340. More in feeds.reuters.com »