No spike in coronavirus in places reopening, U.S. health secretary says



Added: 17.05.2020 14:47 | 3 views | 0 comments



Source: www.healthcarefinancenews.com



Authorities are not seeing spikes in coronavirus cases in places that are reopening but are seeking increases in some areas that remain closed, U.S. health secretary Alex Azar said on Sunday. More in feeds.reuters.com »