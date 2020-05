Caravan of Georgia activists to hold rally for slain black jogger



Source: www.thisismysouth.com



A caravan of cars packed with protesters will trek from Atlanta to the small coastal community of Brunswick on Saturday to rally for a young black jogger killed by two white men who chased him down and shot him because they thought he was a burglar. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Georgia