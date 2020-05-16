CDC reports 1,412,121 coronavirus cases, 85,990 deaths



Source: elifesciences.org



The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday reported 1,412,121 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 27,191 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 2,043 to 85,990. More in feeds.reuters.com »