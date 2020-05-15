U.S. issues first coronavirus workplace guidance to nursing homes



Source: www.baltimoresun.com



The U.S. Department of Labor issued its first workplace guidance to nursing homes on Thursday since the COVID-19 pandemic swept the country and ravaged care facilities, saying residents, staff and visitors should keep 6 feet (1.83 meters) apart. More in feeds.reuters.com »