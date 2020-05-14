CDC reports 1,384,930 coronavirus cases, 83,947 deaths



The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday reported 1,384,930 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 20,869 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,701 to 83,947. More in feeds.reuters.com »