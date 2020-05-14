U.S. electricity use to drop by record amount in 2020 due coronavirus

U.S. electricity consumption will collapse by a record 4.6% in 2020 as businesses shut due to government lockdowns to slow the spread of coronavirus, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in its short-term outlook this week.