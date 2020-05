Hundreds protest Michigan stay-at-home order



Added: 14.05.2020 17:50 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: kyma.com



Hundreds gathered to protest Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home order on Thursday in Lansing, the third but smallest major demonstration at the state's Capitol since businesses were shuttered in March due to the coronavirus. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Protests