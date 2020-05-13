Pentagon awards $134 million for medical supplies for U.S. nursing homes



Added: 13.05.2020 22:07 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: nypost.com



The Pentagon said on Wednesday it has awarded a $134 million contract to buy protective eyewear, gloves, gowns, and masks for medical personnel at over 15,000 U.S. nursing homes, as it helps gather medical equipment to stop the spread of COVID-19. More in feeds.reuters.com »