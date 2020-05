Urban air quality improves as coronavirus empties U.S. highways: NOAA



U.S. air quality has improved since the coronavirus crisis emptied the roads of traffic, giving the country a futuristic glimpse of the clearer skies that could come with an electric vehicle fleet, according to preliminary findings by National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration labs.