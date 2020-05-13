CDC reports 1,342,594 coronavirus cases, 80,820 deaths



Source: en.wikipedia.org



The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reported 1,342,594 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 18,106 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,064 to 80,820. More in feeds.reuters.com »