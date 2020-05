Early end to U.S. state lockdowns could cause needless 'suffering and death': Fauci

Added: 12.05.2020 20:12 | 8 views | 0 comments

Leading U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci on Tuesday warned Congress that a premature lifting of lockdowns could lead to additional outbreaks of the deadly coronavirus, which has killed 80,000 Americans and brought the economy to its knees.