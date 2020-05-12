McConnell says he is spearheading broad coronavirus liability bill



Source: www.theatlantic.com



U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that he is helping to spearhead a broad legislative package that would provide protection against coronavirus-related litigation for businesses and a range of other entities. More in feeds.reuters.com »