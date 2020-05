Fauci to warn U.S. Senate that easing virus restrictions will risk lives: New York Times

Leading U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci will warn Congress on Tuesday that moving too quickly to ease restrictions on business and social life will put lives at risk from the coronavirus pandemic and hamper the economic recovery, the New York Times reported.