South Dakota governor threatens tribes with legal action on checkpoints



Source: www.capjournal.com



South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem on Monday threatened to take legal action against two Native American tribes who have set up vehicle checkpoints in an attempt to contain the coronavirus that has impacted other Native American reservations. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Money