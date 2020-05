U.S. National Guard chief tests negative for coronavirus



Source: www.cbsnews.com



The chief of the U.S. National Guard tested negative for COVID-19 on Monday, in his second negative test since receiving a positive result at a routine screening before a Saturday national security meeting at the White House, the Guard said. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: White House