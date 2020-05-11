U.S. CDC reports 1,300,696 coronavirus cases, 78,771 deaths



Source: www.sciencemag.org



The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 1,300,696 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 26,660 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,737 to 78,771. More in feeds.reuters.com »