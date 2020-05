From Churchill to Bon Jovi, U.S. governors channel iconic voices to inspire amid pandemic

In late March when Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb was issuing a stay-at-home order and seeking to encourage a sense of community for the tough days ahead, he channeled a figure he knew would resonate with his basketball-obsessed state: Coach Norman Dale.