Three key U.S. coronavirus officials in self-quarantine after COVID-19 exposure



Source: www.bestoflakegeneva.com



Three senior officials guiding the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic were in self-quarantine on Saturday after coming into contact with someone who had tested positive for the disease, their agencies and spokesmen said. More in feeds.reuters.com »