Three key U.S. coronavirus officials in self-quarantine after COVID-19 exposure: reports



Added: 10.05.2020 2:53 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: www.upi.com



Three key U.S. officials guiding the coronavirus response were in self-quarantine on Saturday after coming into contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesman and media reports. More in feeds.reuters.com »