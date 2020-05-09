U.S. CDC reports 1,248,040 coronavirus cases, 75,477 deaths



Added: 09.05.2020 2:46 | 3 views | 0 comments



Source: en.wikipedia.org



The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday reported 1,248,040 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 28,974 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 2,180 to 75,477. More in feeds.reuters.com »