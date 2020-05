U.S. watchdog agency says coronavirus whistleblower should be reinstated



A U.S. government watchdog agency has recommended the temporary reinstatement of a whistleblower who says he was removed as director of a government research office because he raised concerns about coronavirus preparedness, his lawyers said on Friday. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Government