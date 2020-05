New York coronavirus hospitalizations at six-week low: governor



The number of people hospitalized for the novel coronavirus across New York has fallen to a six-week low as the state hit hardest by the pandemic has figured out how to "control the beast", Governor Andrew Cuomo told a briefing on Friday. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: New York