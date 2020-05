Whistleblower offers window into HHS’s flawed COVID-19 response



A new whistleblower complaint has drawn attention for its allegations that the Trump administration retaliated against a scientist who sent early coronavirus warnings. The case also provides an insider account of the dysfunction critics say paralyzed the Department of Health and Human Services at the dawn of the COVID-19 response. More in feeds.reuters.com » Drake Tags: Scientists