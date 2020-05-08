CDC reports 1,219,066 coronavirus cases, 73,297 deaths



The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday reported 1,219,066 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 25,253 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 2,495 to 73,297. More in feeds.reuters.com »