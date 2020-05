California predicts $54.3 billion budget deficit due to coronavirus



Added: 07.05.2020 16:18 | 3 views | 0 comments



Source: abc30.com



California will face a budget deficit of $54.3 billion due to a huge drop in revenue combined with increased expenses linked to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a projection released Thursday by financial advisers to Governor Gavin Newsom. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: California