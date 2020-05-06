CDC reports 1,193,813 coronavirus cases, 70,802 deaths



Added: 06.05.2020 21:47 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: www.livestrong.com



The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday reported 1,193,813 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 22,303 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 2,523 to 70,802. More in feeds.reuters.com »