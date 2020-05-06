Retail foot traffic ticks up as states loosen rules: Unacast



Added: 06.05.2020 19:50 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: patch.com



Foot traffic to U.S. retail locations ticked up last week as more states relaxed restrictions imposed to fight the spread of the coronavirus, according to cellphone tracking information provided by data firm Unacast. More in feeds.reuters.com »