Texas governor says nail and hair salons, barbershops can open Friday



Nail and hair salons along with barbershops can open in Texas on Friday, while gyms and office buildings will be allowed to open on May 18 with restrictions, Governor Greg Abbott said on Tuesday, as the state begins easing restrictions prompted by the coronavirus outbreak. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Texas