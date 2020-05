Exclusive: U.S. airlines burn $10 billion a month as traffic plummets



Source: sg.news.yahoo.com



U.S. airlines are collectively burning more than $10 billion in cash per month and averaging fewer than two dozen passengers per domestic flight in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, industry trade group Airlines for America said in prepared testimony seen by Reuters ahead of a U.S. Senate hearing on Wednesday. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: EU