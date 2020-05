California governor says some businesses may begin reopening this week



Source: www.politico.com



California Governor Gavin Newsom said on Monday that some retail businesses in the state may begin reopening as early as this week if data shows that the coronavirus pandemic is not worsening and testing continues to ramp up. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: California