U.S. CDC reports 1,122,486 coronavirus cases, 65,735 deaths



The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 1,122,486 U.S. cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 29,671 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,452 to 65,735. More in feeds.reuters.com »