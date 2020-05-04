U.S. arms makers and medical device firms team up to make ventilators



Source: www.themoscowtimes.com



U.S. weapons makers have teamed up with medical device companies to increase the supply of ventilators that can be used to combat the coronavirus pandemic, people working on the project said. More in feeds.reuters.com »