U.S. CDC reports 1,092,815 coronavirus cases, 64,283 deaths



Source: www.sciencemag.org



The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported there were 1,092,815 cases of the new coronavirus as of Friday, an increase of 30,369 from a day earlier, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,877 to 64,283. More in feeds.reuters.com »