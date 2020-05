Trump now says he hopes U.S. coronavirus deaths less than 100,000

Added: 01.05.2020 23:08 | 13 views | 0 comments

President Donald Trump on Friday seemingly increased his estimate of possible deaths in the United States from the coronavirus, telling a White House event he hopes for less than 100,000 fatalities, a higher upper limit than the 60,000 to 70,000 deaths he discussed on Monday.