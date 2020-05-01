CDC reports 1,062,446 coronavirus cases, 62,406 deaths



The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday reported 1,062,446 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 30,787 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 2,349 to 62,406. More in feeds.reuters.com »