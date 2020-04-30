Coronavirus was 'not manmade or genetically modified': U.S. spy agency



Source: www.chicagotribune.com



The top U.S. spy agency said for the first time on Thursday that the American intelligence community believes the COVID-19 virus that originated in China was not manmade or genetically modified. More in feeds.reuters.com »