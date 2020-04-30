CDC reports 1,005,147 coronavirus cases, 57,505 deaths



Added: 30.04.2020 6:18 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: www.youtube.com



The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday reported 1,005,147 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 23,901 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 2,247 to 57,505. More in feeds.reuters.com »