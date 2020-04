Florida governor excludes greater Miami from initial coronavirus reopening



Source: www.orlandosentinel.com



The governor of Florida, whose state was among the last to be locked down against the U.S. coronavirus outbreak, announced on Wednesday he would permit limited economic reopening next week while leaving restraints in place for the greater Miami area. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Florida