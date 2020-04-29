Michigan to reopen construction industry in state on May 7: spokesman



Added: 29.04.2020 15:25 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: www.nytimes.com



Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer will allow the state's construction industry to return to work on May 7 as the Midwestern state battles the coronavirus outbreak, a spokesman said on Wednesday. More in feeds.reuters.com »