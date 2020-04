Democrats unveil bill requiring U.S. coronavirus supply czar



Added: 29.04.2020 14:44 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: www.breitbart.com



U.S. Senate Democrats unveiled legislation on Wednesday requiring the Pentagon to name a civilian officer to oversee the nation's supply and production of medical supplies and equipment needed to combat the spread of the new coronavirus. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Democrats