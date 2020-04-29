U.S. federal inmate dies of COVID-19 weeks after giving birth while on a ventilator

A 30-year-old woman serving a 26-month sentence for maintaining a drug-affiliated business died of COVID-19 on Tuesday several weeks after giving birth to her child while she was on a ventilator, the U.S. Bureau of Prisons said.