CDC reports 981,246 coronavirus cases, 55,258 deaths



The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reported 981,246 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 23,371 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,336 to 55,258. More in feeds.reuters.com »