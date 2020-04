COVID-19 testing for anyone draws a crowd in hard-hit Detroit



Source: www.clickondetroit.com



Detroit residents waited for hours on Tuesday to get free COVID-19 tests at a new facility that for the first time offered testing to people who did not already have symptoms of the disease and a doctor's authorization for the test. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Detroit