Illinois lawmaker wins restraining order against governor's state-at-home order



Added: 28.04.2020 0:14 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: www.dailyherald.com



A state lawmaker in Illinois won a restraining order on Monday against Governor J.B. Pritzker's stay-at-home orders in a case that could lead to more legal challenges against decrees by the first-term governor intended to stem the spread of COVID-19. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Illinois