U.S. CDC reports 928,619 coronavirus cases, 52,459 deaths



Source: www.sciencemag.org



The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 928,619 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 32,853 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 2,020 to 52,459. More in feeds.reuters.com »