Pentagon chief to 'thoroughly review' Navy inquiry into coronavirus-hit ship



Source: studios.com



U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper will "thoroughly review" the Navy's preliminary inquiry into a coronavirus outbreak aboard the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt and then meet with Navy leadership to discuss the next steps, the Pentagon said on Friday. More in feeds.reuters.com »