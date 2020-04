U.S. warship heads to port after coronavirus outbreak



Source: www.golfdigest.com



At least 18 sailors aboard a U.S. Navy destroyer have tested positive for the new coronavirus, U.S. officials said on Friday, dealing another blow to the military as it faces fallout over its handling of an outbreak on an aircraft carrier last month. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Money