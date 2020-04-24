U.S. warship hit by coronavirus outbreak, halts mission



A U.S. Navy destroyer has been hit with a coronavirus outbreak as it carried out a counter-narcotics mission, U.S. officials said on Friday, dealing another blow to the military as it grapples with the pandemic. More in feeds.reuters.com »