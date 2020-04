Michigan governor extends shutdown order but lifts some restrictions



Added: 24.04.2020 15:59 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: www.nytimes.com



Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Friday extended her stay-at-home order through May 15 as the Midwestern state battles to control the coronavirus pandemic, but lifted restrictions so some businesses can open and the public can participate in outdoor activities such as golfing. More in feeds.reuters.com »